Memorial Service: Dawn Osborne, 66, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dawn Osborne’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 26, from 12 - 3 PM at her home, 22359 Duffy Rd., Watertown. Lunch will be available throughout the celebration of her life.

Mrs. Osborne, 66, passed away at her home February 13, 2021. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

