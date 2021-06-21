Severe thunderstorm warning in effect, power outages, damage reported

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Power outages are reported around Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties after some areas saw strong storms early Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the southern portions of Jefferson and Lewis counties. The warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile in St. Lawrence County as of 5:40 p.m., just under 400 National Grid customers were without electricity.

The utility said 100 customers in Jefferson County were without power.

The storm knocked out power to 11 customers in Lewis County.

All electricity is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. See the National Grid outage map here.

There was some damage caused by the early afternoon storm. A tree fell onto a house on Cutoff Road in the Lewis County town of New Bremen.

There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the tri-county region until 8 p.m.

