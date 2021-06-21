Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect, power outages, damage reported

A tree fell onto a house on Cutoff Road in the Lewis County town of New Bremen.
A tree fell onto a house on Cutoff Road in the Lewis County town of New Bremen.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Power outages are reported around Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties after some areas saw strong storms early Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the southern portions of Jefferson and Lewis counties. The warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile in St. Lawrence County as of 5:40 p.m., just under 400 National Grid customers were without electricity.

The utility said 100 customers in Jefferson County were without power.

The storm knocked out power to 11 customers in Lewis County.

All electricity is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. See the National Grid outage map here.

There was some damage caused by the early afternoon storm. A tree fell onto a house on Cutoff Road in the Lewis County town of New Bremen.

There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the tri-county region until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Have you seen him? Massena Officials seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County man charged with 6 counts of drug possession
It’s an opportunity to earn more out of your camping stay.
New York State Parks announce camping loyalty program
Police lights
Man allegedly flees from police to avoid traffic stop
It was one hoof in front of the other in Stone Mills on Saturday.
Draft Horse Show brings people back to agricultural roots

Latest News

Treyanna Summerville
One year later, probe continues into death of Treyanna Summerville
259 JB Wise Place
Developer interested in JB Wise Place building
Exterior of the Jefferson County Historical Society, June, 2020.
Historical society could get help with over-budget elevator project
Money
Watertown lawmakers expected to okay business relief program