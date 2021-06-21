Richville man indicted on murder, manslaughter charges

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a 51 year old Richville man on murder, manslaughter and other criminal counts.

Charles Anson was arrested last month following the May 4 death of 40 year old Justin Massey of Rossie. Massey was shot and killed at the Anson family property at 580 County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb.

Anson was indicted on the following counts:

second-degree murder

first-degree manslaughter

first-degree assault

first-degree criminal use of a firearm

Anson’s 29 year old son, John, was also initially charged with Massey’s murder, but that charge was dropped.

On Sunday, John Anson was arrested on drug charges.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.