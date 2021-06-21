Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm warning issued

Severe thunderstorm
Severe thunderstorm(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties and northeastern Oswego County until 8:15 a.m.

Forecasters say that shortly before 7:30 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Cedar Point State Park to eight miles south of Pulaski, moving northeast at 65 mph.

At around 7:50 a.m., the storms were located along a line extending from near Clayton to near Redfield, moving east at 60 mph.

The storms could carry 60 mile per hour wind gusts and penny-size hail.

Places impacted could see damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Police Chief Patrick O’Brien made light of an early morning power outage that...
Have you seen him? Massena Officials seek help locating a suspect involved in power outage
It’s an opportunity to earn more out of your camping stay.
New York State Parks announce camping loyalty program
It was one hoof in front of the other in Stone Mills on Saturday.
Draft Horse Show brings people back to agricultural roots
File photo of workers at GM's Massena plant
Breaking: ‘significant new jobs’ possible under deal to sell Massena’s old GM property
The pews were filled at St. John the Evangelist in LaFargeville on Sunday, for the church’s...
LaFargeville’s St. John holds second to their final mass

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County man charged with 6 counts of drug possession
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Humid with possible thunderstorms
Police lights
Man allegedly flees from police to avoid traffic stop
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight