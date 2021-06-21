Severe thunderstorm warning issued

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties and northeastern Oswego County until 8:15 a.m.

Forecasters say that shortly before 7:30 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Cedar Point State Park to eight miles south of Pulaski, moving northeast at 65 mph.

At around 7:50 a.m., the storms were located along a line extending from near Clayton to near Redfield, moving east at 60 mph.

The storms could carry 60 mile per hour wind gusts and penny-size hail.

Places impacted could see damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

