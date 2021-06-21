Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Monday afternoon and evening.

The watch includes Lewis and Jefferson counties and is set to expire at 8 p.m.

Forecasters say thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and move across the area through early evening.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat. Large hail is also possible, in addition to brief torrential rainfall and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

