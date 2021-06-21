Advertisement

Severe weather likely Monday

By Kris Hudson
Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The weather tonight will stay rather quite before turning active Monday.

A round of showers and non-severe storms will likely move through early Monday morning before clearing out by 10 AM. After the first round of showers clear out our focus will turn to see how much cloud cover clears out ahead of strong storms between 2 and 8 PM. The more sunshine that we see the greater the severe weather potential we will have. Right now the main concern will be large hail and damaging winds. With that said we can’t rule out a isolated tornado or two during the storms.

Tuesday will be a cool day with highs in the the lower 60s with some rain showers.

The cool weather won’t last long as highs will be back in the 70s by Wednesday and back to close to 80 by the end of the week.

