SPCA: super sweet Sadie & a Mutt Strut

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is featuring not only a pet this week, but a fundraiser.

Director of operations Marissa Murphy brought Sadie. She’s super sweet and is about three-and-a-half years old.

She doesn’t get along well with other dogs, but seems fine with cats and children.

Sadie is ready for adoption as are many other pets at the shelter. The cat and dog wings are both full. People can check pets out between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or make an appointment.

The Thousand Islands Land Trust is holding a fundraiser for the SPCA this weekend.

Education/outreach coordinator Shannon Walter talked about the fourth annual Mutt Strut.

It’s from from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at TILT’s Zenda Farms Preserve.

It costs $10 if you preregister or $15 the day of the event.

You can call 315-686-5345 or visit TILT’s website or Facebook page.

If you want to adopt Sadie or check out any other of the available pets, call the SPCA at 315-782-3260 or go to jeffersoncountyspca.org.

