St. Lawrence County man charged with 6 counts of drug possession

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused of possessing more than 5 grams of methamphetamine when they pulled him over in the town of DeKalb on Sunday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 29 year old John Anson also allegedly had oxycodone and various pills.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Anson was arraigned virtually in Waddington town court and released under probation supervision.

He will appear in DeKalb town court at a later date.

