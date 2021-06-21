Sunday Sports: Remembering a Port Leyden racer

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) -It was a big night of racing Saturday night at the Evans Mills Raceway Park in remembrance of a young area driver who lost his life in a tragic accident back in 2014.

The annual Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Race was held. It’s a 25 lap empire super sprints feature in remembrance of Kevin Ward Jr., a Port Leyden resident and local race car driver who tragically lost his life in an accident at Canandaigua Speedway 7 years ago in August.

A large crowd and full field of racers showed up for the event.

Kevin Ward Sr. says the outpouring of support from the drivers, the race fans and the race community in general is something that is important to his family to keep the memory of Kevin Jr. ongoing.

”I’ll tell you it’s outstanding. It’s been that way for the last 7 years. I can’t thank the public and the racing community. Words can’t describe what it feels to our family. I can’t express enough what the Gill family has done up here at this track, and doing for us. It’s something that’s really close to our heart and we can’t thank the Gill family enough,” said Kevin Ward Sr.

”Yeah, been around him a long time. This is a tough day for all of us, but make the best of it in memory of a really good young man,” said Ward’s friend Denny Peebles.

It was a Father’s Day special at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds with the Watertown Rapids hosting the Utica Blue Sox in a doubleheader.

Highlights from game 1: at the top of the 1st, Tanner Kim belts a double to right. Both Ryan Enos and Harris Williams score: 2-0 Blue Sox.

Then it was Dewey Roden with the base hit back up the middle and Kim crosses: 3-0 Utica.

Rapids starter Kyle Caringi gets out of further trouble with the strikeout to end the inning.

At the bottom of the 1st, the Rapids get on the board when Dixon Black grounds out and Tony Santa Maria checks in. The score: 3-1 Utica after 1 inning. Utica wins 11-1 in the first game and 6-4 in the second.

