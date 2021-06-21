Watertown lawmakers expected to okay business relief program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown businesses hurt by the pandemic are likely to be able to sign up for financial help as soon as midnight Monday.

Watertown has $450,000 of state money earmarked for this relief program. City council is expected to pass the program Monday night.

Assuming lawmakers give the okay, each business can claim up to $10,000. Officials say business owners can claim the money for a lot of different reasons.

“Whether it be past due vendor bills, past due rent insurance. It could be for, they say, ‘Well, I had to drain my personal bank account to keep my business open,” said Don Rutherford, CEO, Watertown Local Development Corporation.

Applications are expected to be available at www.watertown-ny.gov beginning at midnight.

