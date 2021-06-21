Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on nursing home closure, GM property & big pay raise

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers announced it’s closing its nursing home just outside Ogdensburg in September. This affects 106 residents and 200 workers:

A tragedy for the residents, the staff and the community. So very sorry for all.

Ellen Seidman

Where are they going to find nearby places for 109 residents? I find it hard to believe that there are that many long-term beds within a 60-mile radius.

Storm Cilley

There are programs in place for people to receive quality nursing service in their homes. I hope that families inquire about those prior to looking at nursing homes far from our area.

Gina Hurteau Shoen

A deal has been reached to sell the former General Motors property in Massena. The buyer’s proposed reuse of the site could create “significant new jobs”:

Let’s hope this is a start of a positive trend for our area. We have the shipping here by land, rail or water.

Steve Saviski

Yup, then layoffs down the road. Always happens.

David Peebles

Imagine getting a $9 an hour raise. It’s happening for some workers at Lewis County Health System’s nursing home:

That is excellent news...Those workers deserve it!

Nikki Bartolomie-Nucci

We’re ALL underpaid and should be paid more for our labor.  

Cait Elizabeth

