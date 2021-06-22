Advertisement

2 charged in connection with Friday drug raid

Ricky Jamison Jr. and Kyle Hanna
Ricky Jamison Jr. and Kyle Hanna(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A drug raid on Watertown’s Coffeen Street netted police a large amount of cash and quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant at 550 Coffeen Street Friday afternoon after a several-weeks-long investigation that drugs were being sold out of apartment 302.

Police seized $1,800 in cash, three grams of crack, one gram of heroine, and 605 envelopes suspected of containing heroin, and digital scales.

As a result, 30-year-old Ricky Jamison Jr. of Syracuse was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation.

Kyle Hanna, 34, of Watertown, was arrested on an outstanding Watertown city court warrant.

Both men are being held in Jefferson County jail.

Genevieve Spencer leases the apartment but has not been charged.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Grand jury indicts Jefferson County man in fatal crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County man charged with 6 counts of drug possession
Police lights
Man allegedly flees from police to avoid traffic stop
Charles Anson
Richville man indicted on murder, manslaughter charges
A tree fell onto a house on Cutoff Road in the Lewis County town of New Bremen.
Power outages, damage reported in wake of storms

Latest News

JCC's summer freshman program
JCC offers free math & English courses for incoming freshmen
Coffee & Connections
Chamber brings back in-person networking event
Police lights
Lawrence man charged with DWI following crash
Watertown Rapids pitcher Ian Haigh records the third out in the top of the first in a battle...
Highlights & scores: Rapids in action at the fairgrounds