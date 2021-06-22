2 charged in connection with Friday drug raid

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A drug raid on Watertown’s Coffeen Street netted police a large amount of cash and quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant at 550 Coffeen Street Friday afternoon after a several-weeks-long investigation that drugs were being sold out of apartment 302.

Police seized $1,800 in cash, three grams of crack, one gram of heroine, and 605 envelopes suspected of containing heroin, and digital scales.

As a result, 30-year-old Ricky Jamison Jr. of Syracuse was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation.

Kyle Hanna, 34, of Watertown, was arrested on an outstanding Watertown city court warrant.

Both men are being held in Jefferson County jail.

Genevieve Spencer leases the apartment but has not been charged.

