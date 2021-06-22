After hitting record high, price of lumber begins to fall

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - The cost of lumber is starting to fall after seeing record high prices in May.

Lumber yards in the area say demand has changed. People are back to work instead of at home, including those who work at saw mills.

“I think demand is dropping because people know that at some point the prices are going to come back down and they’re just holding off until they do,” said Brian LaChausse, manager at Farney’s Lumber and Building Center in the town of Denmark.

He says that’s one reason for lower lumber prices.

With the pandemic winding down, people are going back to work, and are less focused on home improvement projects.

At the same time, sawmills are producing more lumber now that people are back to work.

According to the Wall Street Journal, after maxing out at $1,711 per thousand board feet in May, July prices have dropped 41 percent to around $1,000 per thousand board feet.

If you’re looking for the lower prices, think again. Reg Farney of Farney’s Home and Building Center says it could take a few weeks before you’ll see the drop at retail stores.

“Once an order is placed from a spruce or framing mill, it takes anywhere from one to two months to get it. The market has been falling for the last two weeks, but stuff coming from the mill is stuff that’s been ordered at the high. It’s going to take a while to trickle down,” he said.

Those at Farney’s say while lumber prices are trickling down, other products like metals and plastics are very scarce. They say if you’re looking to do projects with those products specifically, they may take months to come in.

