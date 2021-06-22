Alicia Marie Conklin, 39, of Watertown passed away Sunday June 20th, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alicia Marie Conklin, 39, of Watertown passed away Sunday June 20th, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.

Alicia was born on November 5th, 1981 in Watertown N.Y. She attended Watertown High School and SUNY Buffalo, where she was hoping to become a Pharmacist.

She was a sister, a daughter, a friend and the best aunt ever. She absolutely loved being an aunt to both her niece and nephew. When her niece was little and lived in the Watertown area, Alicia was like a second mommy to her.

Alicia loved to cook and was exceptional at it. She also loved to garden, and read. Alicia had a true passion for all things organic and sustainable and always had a wealth of knowledge about these topics. She was a true environmental activist. She loved animals, especially her dog, Verde. She was a beautiful, sweet, kind, gentle person who will be dearly and forever missed by her family.

She is survived by her sister; Sara Conklin, Plattsburgh, her brother; Christopher Conklin, Rochester, her niece; Lucy Catherine Allen, Plattsburgh, and her nephew; Chance James Conklin, Rochester.

Alicia was preceded by her mother, Mary Kelly Conklin and her father, Mitchell Conklin.

There will be a Celebration of life and service held at Saint Patrick’s church this summer. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

