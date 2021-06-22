AnnMarie Anzaldua, 56, of Massena

AnnMarie passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Services for 56 year old AnnMarie Anzaldua, a resident of St. Highway 420, Massena, will be held privately for the family in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. AnnMarie passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

AnnMarie is survived by her father, Thomas Clark Sr., Chase Mills, her five siblings, Miranda and Paul Deleel, Potsdam; Marilyn Clark and her companion Ken Spaulding, Ogdensburg; Thomas and Raeann Clark Jr., Massena; Eric Clark, Massena and Joshua Clark and his fiancé Cassie Florio, Chase Mills; a sister-in-law, Janice Clark, Massena as well as many nieces and nephews. AnnMarie was pre-deceased by her mother, Yvonne M. Plourde Clark.

Born in Potsdam, NY on April 5, 1965 to Thomas and Yvonne M. Plourde Clark Sr., AnnMarie was married to Danny Anzaldua then they divorced. AnnMarie shared her life with “Bob” Snyder as companions for over 20 years in the house on 420 that the jointly owned. AnnMarie graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1984 and was at the top of her class at BOCES in the Culinary Arts Program. She was a cook for the Townhouse Restaurant in Waddington and the Village Inn in Massena and most recently worked for Burger King in Massena. AnnMarie was very sweet and kind to everyone she knew. AnnMarie enjoyed her time gardening, planting flowers and truly enjoyed time spent with animals, whether it was wild animals or her pet dogs and cats, she enjoyed whatever animals came into her life.

Memorial donations in AnnMarie’s memory can be made to any local animal shelter and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of AnnMarie Anzaldua.

