Calm & cool today

By Beth Hall
Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be cooler and become less humid today.

Some showers will pass through in the morning but will move east out of the area.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

We could see some clearing in the late afternoon and evening. It stays clear overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be sunny with a very slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It’s sunny again on Thursday. It will be warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs also in the low 80s.

Hit-or-miss showers are likely on Saturday and Sunday. It will be in the low 80s Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

It will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be around 80.

