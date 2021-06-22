Advertisement

Cape Vincent’s market returns after 2 years

Cape Street Market
Cape Street Market(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Street Market opened up for the season in Cape Vincent Tuesday.

Vendors, lined up and down Broadway Street in the village, were selling a variety of different items like hanging baskets, puppets and lawn signs.

Last year there was no market because of the COVID pandemic. This is the first time in 2 years many of the vendors are able to be back together again.

“It’s wonderful. It’s so good to see faces that you know and name. To me, this is our home. Even though I wasn’t born here, this is my home,” said Elaine Montrois, vendor.

The market will also have live music every week this year, with all the donations collected going to help the local food pantry.

The market will be held every Tuesday through September 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are currently 16 vendors and the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce is always looking for more. If you’re interested, contact the chamber at 315-654-2481 or thecape@tds.net.

