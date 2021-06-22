Advertisement

Chamber brings back in-person networking event

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a way for businesspeople to network with each other.

Director of marketing Jessica Piatt Walczyk says the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its in-person Coffee & Connections.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The networking event will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Watertown Farm and Craft Market on Wednesday, July 14.

You need to register for the event. You can do that and learn more at watertownny.com.

