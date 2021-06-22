David Relf Pellett, 73 of Canton, New York passed away at his home on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - David Relf Pellett, 73 of Canton, New York passed away at his home on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

David was born in Webster, New York to Paul and Elizabeth (Miller) Pellett on July 20, 1947.

David graduated from RIT in 1969 with a BS degree in Business and Accounting. He went on to work for a number of different businesses, including Robinson Farm Equipment and SUNY Canton, as well as many years on the family farm. His most enjoyable job, whether crunching numbers in the back or helping customers at the counter was at Wight and Patterson Feeds for the last 23 years.

David is survived by three children and four grandchildren; David Ryan, wife Jennifer (Steffen) and their daughter Evelyn; Justin Michael, wife Casey (Rhoades) and their daughter Tenley; Jill Brianne Ketzer, her husband Lucas and their daughters Anna and Olivia. Also surviving are a brother Rick, his wife Helen and their son Kris and family.

He is predeceased by his parents, a brother Mike, and his wife Debbie (Peets).

Per his request, a private memorial service will be held. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Canton Free Library, 8 Park Street; Canton, New York 13617 or online at cantonfreelibrary.org or the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049; Syracuse, NY 13220 or online at heart.org. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.