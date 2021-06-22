Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Grand jury indicts Jefferson County man in fatal crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County man charged with 6 counts of drug possession
Charles Anson
Richville man indicted on murder, manslaughter charges
A tree fell onto a house on Cutoff Road in the Lewis County town of New Bremen.
Power outages, damage reported in wake of storms
Police lights
Man allegedly flees from police to avoid traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘abate’
Fed: Inflation is notable