Fort Drum asks for help finding missing soldier

PFC Eduardo Flores
PFC Eduardo Flores(Fort Drum Public Affairs)
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Officials at Fort Drum are asking the public’s help finding a missing soldier.

Missing is PFC Eduardo Flores, whose last known whereabouts were near San Bernardino, California.

10th Mountain Division officials say Flores may be with a female minor who has also been reported missing from the San Bernardino area.

Officials say Fort Drum investigators have been in close contact with several law enforcement entities as well as Flores’ family.

If you have seen Flores or know where he is, contact law enforcement officials at 315-774-TIPS.

