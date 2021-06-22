Highlights & scores: Rapids in action at the fairgrounds

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 6-8 Watertown Rapids were in action Monday night, hosting the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

In the bottom of the second, Thomas McCaffery with a single to right for the Rapids.

Later in the inning, Ryan Strollo singles to right, plating McCaffery. Watertown is on top 1-0.

Mohawk Valley bounces back in the top of the third with a base hit to right that plates 2 runs. DiamondDawgs go on top 2-1.

The throw to second is offline on the steal of second, allowing a third DiamondDawg to score. Now it’s 3-1 Mohawk Valley.

Watertown looks to get something going on the bottom of the third, but Mohawk Valley flashes some defense in center.

The Rapid bounced back late in the game to defeat the DiamondDawgs 10-7.

