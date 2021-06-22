Advertisement

JCC offers free math & English courses for incoming freshmen

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering incoming freshmen a chance to come up to speed in math and English.

Abigail Bryant, coordinator of the educational opportunity program, says JCC’s Summer freshman program helps students reach college-level math and English.

The classes are free to those enrolled to attend JCC in the fall.

The program starts July 6.

You can find out more and sign up at sunyjefferson.edu/opportunity. You can also call 315-786-2288.

