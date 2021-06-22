Jefferson County Republicans face off in primary for legislature seats

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Jefferson County, 3 longtime Republican lawmakers are being challenged for seats in the county legislature. That includes Scott Gray, county legislature chairman and District 13 legislator in Watertown.

Gray has served on the county legislature for 20 years and is now challenged on the Republican line by T.J. Babcock. Both say they are confident going into primary night that they will secure a win.

“I’ve been working for people for 20 years now so the more that gets out today the better it’s going to be for me,” said Gray.

Gray is just getting out of 16 months of leading the county through the COVID-19 pandemic. He says it’s just a part of his long resume of working for the people.

“My body of work is on display for some time now, everyday, so I don’t just ramp it up for a campaign. That’s what I do, my job, that’s how I do my job. A lot of energy, a lot of commitment. That’s always been there,” he said.

Babcock, an operations manager for the H.P. Hood Plant in LaFargeville, cites the need for change as his reason for running

“I think people should get out and vote for me because it’s change. It’s definitely something different, bringing in a new fresh perspective to the county, looking at different things that we can do to bring growth back to our county,” he said.

Babcock says trying to upend a longtime seat holder hasn’t felt like an uphill battle and hopes his 3 months of campaining will pay off

“I feel like it’s been a lot of good conversations and hearing the different types of change people want for the county,” he said.

Two other Republican incumbents are also being challenged. John Peck in District 7 is being opposed on the Republican and Conservative tickets by town of Champion council member Matt Gump.

Phil Reed in District 3 is being challenged on the Tepublican ticket by Gene-Paul Brennan, a corrections officer and fire commissioner for the Town of Orleans Fire District

Brennan is also running on the Conservative ticket, meaning he’ll move on to November no matter what.

Peck and Gump have a chance to split the tickets, meaning both could move on to November.

