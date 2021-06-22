Advertisement

Kenneth A. Peebles, 84, formerly from Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 25 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth A. Peebles formerly from Adams passed away Monday, June 21st at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where he had been a resident for the past 3 years. He was 84 years old.

He was born on December 16, 1936 a son to the late Duane and Helen Kessler Peebles in the Town of Rutland.

Ken worked for several years for the Robbins Family at Old McDonald’s Farm, Adams Center.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (William Mabe) Timmerman, Adams; 2 sons, William and John, Watertown. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his 5 brothers, Gordon, Carl, Richard, Robert and Donald.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

