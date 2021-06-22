Lawrence man charged with DWI following crash

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were injured Sunday in a crash between an ATV and a motorcycle in the town of Hopkinton.

State police say 45-year-old Michael Woods of Lawrence was operating an ATV on Wilson Road when he tried to turn left into a driveway and crashed into an oncoming motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Justin Gibson of Hopkinton.

Woods and a passenger, 42-year-old Ann Woods, were both thrown from the ATV and Gibson was thrown from his motorcycle.

Ann Woods and Gibson were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Michael Woods was charged with DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Hopkinton town court at a later date.

