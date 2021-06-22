North country unemployment rates continue to improve

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s May unemployment rates are out and they show continued improvement over last year when the COVID pandemic had shut down much of the economy.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate dropped 7.7 percent compared to the year before. In May 2020, unemployment stood at 12.5 percent. In May 2021, it was 4.8 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 4.9 percent last month, compared to 11.4 percent the year before. That’s a 6.5 percent decrease.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 10.1 percent last May to 4.7 percent last month. That’s a 5.4 percent drop.

