Primary voting continues until 9 pm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the places people are voting on this Primary Day is Stone Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m.

There are a total of 49 primary races being decided in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, but the races drawing the most attention are two primaries for Watertown city council.

We talked to two council candidates who voted Tuesday morning. Incumbent council member Lisa Ruggiero is seeking a second four-year term and Amy Horton is seeking to fill the remaining two years of councilman Jesse Roshia’s term.

“This is where you’re really choosing the people you want to move on and move forward,” Horton said. “There are a lot of people running today and we need to pick who we feel is going to represent our city the best way.”

“I don’t take anything for granted and I certainly hope that the people know that I definitely speak for them and listen for them and I’m not afraid to speak up when I need to,” Ruggiero said. “So I hope that they recognize my accomplishments that I’ve had in the last three and a half years and that that would be enough -- and my goals to continue on -- I hope that would be enough to have people decide that they would like to vote for me.”

There are two four-year seats available. The top four vote-getters running for those seats will be on the ballot in November. The top two candidates seeking the two-year term also go on to the November election.

Running for the two four-year seats are Ruggiero, Cliff Olney, Michelle Capone, Robert Schorr, Aaron Clemons, Ben Shoen, and Doug Rice.

Running to fill Roshia’s unexpired term are Horton, Patrick Hickey, and Jason Traynor.

The other big races today include three challenges to longtime Jefferson County legislators, including chair Scott Gray.

Lewis County also has three legislature primaries. Several towns and villages also have primary races.

