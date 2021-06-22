Protesters demand justice on anniversary of Gouverneur teen’s death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Demonstrators gathered outside the St. Lawrence County courthouse Tuesday on the 1 year anniversary of the death of Treyanna Summerville.

They came to demand that something be done for the Gouverneur teen.

“I just want justice,” said Alexis Stevens, classmate of Treyanna Summerville. “We need updates. We need to know what’s going on.”

It has been a year since the Gouverneur teen was found dead in her Rowley Street home.

Treyanna’s 13-year-old half-sister was almost immediately charged with murder. Her mother, Lashanna Charlton, was charged with manslaughter shortly after.

“The father doesn’t know much. We just want to know. Like, where are they at in the case,” said Stevens.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua says the investigation continues; they will move forward in court when it’s done.

But, it’s not only the lack of court action bothering protestors. They also want social services called to account in the case.

“It was heartbreaking and very believable that CPS did nothing to help protect this child – or very little,” said Francine Griffin, children’s advocate.

A protest rally was held in front of Social Services soon after Treyanna’s death. Recently, shocking allegations have been leveled against the agency by foster parents.

“It all started with Treyanna Summerville. That’s how it all got rolling and more people started coming forward,” said Griffin.

Social Services did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Protestors also called for justice in other cases, including the unsolved 2011 death of Garrett Phillips, and the January death of the son of Potsdam Black Lives Matter founder Jennifer Baxtron.

