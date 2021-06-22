Advertisement

Sackets Harbor Waterfront Concerts

Sundays 3 to 5 pm
Sacci Band, Sackets Harbor Waterfront Concerts - June 27
By Craig Thornton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

At the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site

The Concert on the Waterfront Series is free and open to the public. Join us overlooking the water to listen to some great music. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy! The alternate rain site is St. Andrew’s Catholic Church Parish center

504 West Main Street

Sunday 3 pm to 5 pm

6/27 - Sacci Band (Big Band) 7/4  - 10th Mountain Band (tentative) 7/11 - Bryan Brundige and His Piggly Wigglies (Swing) 7/18 - Atlas (80′s Party) 7/25 - Jess Novak Band (Country Rock) 8/1  Son BoriKua (Caribbean) 8/8 - TBA 8/15 - The Gibson Brothers (Bluegrass) 8/22 - Ruby Shooz (50′s - 60′s) 8/29 - Double Barrel Blues Band (Rock) 9/5 - Maria DeSantis Orchestra (Big Band)

For more information check out their website and facebook page.

