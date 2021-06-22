Tomorrow’s Health: childhood obesity, no statin-Alzheimer’s link & super-spreader birthdays

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adults who were obese as children have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes and suffering a heart attack in their 30s and 40s, regardless of their weight as adults.

That’s according to a new study published by the American College of Cardiology.

Researchers say obesity early in life contributes to insulin resistance and the buildup of arterial plaque later in life.

No statin-Alzheimer’s link

Australian researchers say older adults who take statins to reduce their bad cholesterol do not need to worry about the drugs leading to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

The study contradicts an FDA warning in 2012 that statin use was linked to short-term cognitive impairment.

Super-spreader birthday parties

U.S. researchers have found household birthday parties increased moderate to severe COVID-19 cases 31 percent last year in counties with high covid transmission.

In many cases, a COVID diagnosis came about two weeks after a party.

The study published in JAMA tracked health records from 2.9 million U.S. households.

