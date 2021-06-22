Watertown council tackles business loans & fees for fair, Italiano fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A loan program for small businesses and fee negotiations were among the highlights of Monday’s Watertown city council meeting.

Council members tied up the last loose ends in an effort to give small businesses some relief.

The group voted to amend last year’s Community Development Block Grant action plan for spending federal funds from the CARES Act.

Now $450,000 of that money will go to the Small Business Emergency Relief Program.

For-profit businesses in Watertown will have access to the application on the city’s website.

“I know a lot of them struggled, some even closed permanently,” council member Sarah Pierce said. “I think for the ones that thankfully did survive, this is much needed assistance.”

The council also approved an agreement between the city and the Watertown Local Development Corporation which will collect and review the applications.

Council members also considered a request from the Jefferson County Agricultural Society to lower the fee for putting on the county fair.

Organization President Bob Simpson says they want the $8,200 bill reduced because there was no fair last year.

Council members were hesitant to agree to the reduction but offered a compromise. It would let the fair’s organizers pay part upfront and wait until the end to pay the rest.

“Maybe we could tie the second half of the payment to their numbers,” Mayor Jeff Smith said. “If they had a dramatically low season, below average, we could give them a break, but if they have an average or better year, then we should have the full payment.”

That would give the city some wiggle room when it comes to dropping the price tag.

There’s good news for the Bravo Italiano Festival, as well

The city council approved a reduced fee for the festival to use the Watertown Municipal Arena.

The council approved a $1,000 drop in the rental price. The festival will now pay $2,500 to use the arena.

The event is being held in late August.

