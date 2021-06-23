10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Task Force Dragon earns best overall Army aviation battalion award

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is home to the top aviation battalion in the U.S. Army.

The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s 1st Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, also known as Task Force Dragon, received the Lieutenant General Ellis D. Parker Award last week.

It’s given to the top aviation battalion of the year.

The award acknowledges the battalion’s accomplishments during a 10-month deployment to Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.