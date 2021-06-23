Absentee ballots could decide Jefferson County Legislature’s District 7 primary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Absentee ballots could decide if there will be a race in November for the Jefferson County Legislature’s District 7 seat.

In the Republican primary, incumbent John Peck received 149 votes, while 142 ballots were cast for challenger Matt Gump.

There was also a Conservative Party primary between the two men. Gump apparently defeated Peck with a vote of 4 to 2.

There are 8 absentee ballots that still need to be counted, meaning there are enough votes to possibly change the outcome of the races.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.