Absentee ballots could decide Jefferson County Legislature’s District 7 primary

Primary election voting
Primary election voting(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Absentee ballots could decide if there will be a race in November for the Jefferson County Legislature’s District 7 seat.

In the Republican primary, incumbent John Peck received 149 votes, while 142 ballots were cast for challenger Matt Gump.

There was also a Conservative Party primary between the two men. Gump apparently defeated Peck with a vote of 4 to 2.

There are 8 absentee ballots that still need to be counted, meaning there are enough votes to possibly change the outcome of the races.

