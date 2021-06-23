Advertisement

Alleged drug kingpin in St. Lawrence County Jail

Naaman Page
Naaman Page(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old alleged drug kingpin is in the St. Lawrence County Jail after months on the lam.

Naaman Page of Roanoke County, Virginia was picked up by authorities there last week

He was extradited to St. Lawrence County, where he faces a charge of operating as a major drug trafficker.

Of more than 60 people indicted last year in a massive drug sweep dubbed “Operation Drop,” only 2 remain at large at this time.

In May 2020, “Operation Drop,” resulted in 18 arrests and the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. The drugs had a street value of $400,000.

Raids continued into August with more arrests.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

