Along the River’s Edge
Exhibit Up Until July 10
Thousand Islands Arts Center 314 John Street, Clayton
What a Happy Crowd at the Opening Reception!
The ever-popular exhibition Along the River’s Edge opened with a bang on June 17 evening, alongside Birds of the North Country, featuring the hyper-realistic drawings of Sue deLearie Adair.
Congratulations to our ATRE award winners! It was great to see such a fabulous turnout at the opening reception – over 225 – after nearly 18 months of COVID restrictions!
And the Winners Are...
Kincaid Award
Sponsored by Trey and Barbara Vars
Artist: Sarah Ellen Smith
River 2C
Catherine C. Johnson Award
Sponsored by Ann Johnson-Kaiser
Artist: Candace Rhea
Love Your Mother
Juror’s Choice Award
Sponsored by TIAC
Artist: Helen Cardamone
Morning Coffee
People’s Choice Award
Sponsored by Joan Trimble Jordan
Artist: Helen Cardamone
The Narrows
View the artwork through July 10
