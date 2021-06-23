Advertisement

Along the River’s Edge

Exhibit Up Until July 10
Juror's Choice Award: Helen Cardamone Morning Coffee
Juror's Choice Award: Helen Cardamone Morning Coffee
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Thousand Islands Arts Center 314 John Street, Clayton

What a Happy Crowd at the Opening Reception!

The ever-popular exhibition Along the River’s Edge opened with a bang on June 17 evening, alongside Birds of the North Country, featuring the hyper-realistic drawings of Sue deLearie Adair.

Congratulations to our ATRE award winners! It was great to see such a fabulous turnout at the opening reception – over 225 – after nearly 18 months of COVID restrictions!

And the Winners Are...

Kincaid Award

Sponsored by Trey and Barbara Vars

Artist: Sarah Ellen Smith

River 2C

Catherine C. Johnson Award

Sponsored by Ann Johnson-Kaiser

Artist: Candace Rhea

Love Your Mother

Juror’s Choice Award

Sponsored by TIAC

Artist: Helen Cardamone

Morning Coffee

People’s Choice Award

Sponsored by Joan Trimble Jordan

Artist: Helen Cardamone

The Narrows

View the artwork through July 10

