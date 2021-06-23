Application process explained for Watertown’s Small Business Relief Program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Small businesses in the city of Watertown that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for up $10,000 in funding under the CARES Act Small Business Relief Program.

The city of Watertown and the Watertown Local Development Corporation are working together to help small businesses.

WLDC Chief Executive Officer Don Rutherford appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss the application process. Watch his interview above.

Any independently owned business with 25 employees or less and located within city limits is eligible to apply for assistance under this program.

The application form for the program can be found here.

Rutherford said business owners should print out the form, fill it out, scan it and email it and attachments to applications@watertownldc.com beginning after midnight on June 25. Applications sent before then won’t be accepted.

Applications won’t be considered complete unless the following documents are attached:

2020 Federal Business Income Tax Returns for the past year

Profit and Loss Statements for 2019, 2020 and year-to-date 2021

Payroll listing that includes hourly wages paid for every employee

Conflict of Interest Disclosure Form

The program includes a total of $450,000 that will be divvied up among eligible businesses.

