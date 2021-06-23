Advertisement

Betty M. Bellanger, 92, of Watertown

Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty M. Bellanger, 92, of Watertown, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on June 20, 2021.

Betty was born on August 10, 1928 in Watertown. She was the daughter of Earl L. and Norma N. (Shawcross) Mahon. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1946. On April 23, 1949 she married Jean R. Bellanger. Jean died April 26, 1995.

Betty was employed by the Great American Insurance Company as a supervisor for the commercial lines of the insurance company from 1958. She retired in 1985. She worked for the company in Watertown and commuted when the company moved to Syracuse. Betty then took a position at Seaway Sales Co. in Watertown and retired from there in 2005. After that, she was employed by insurance agencies and the Census Bureau in Watertown. She enjoyed reading and gardening.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.

Surviving are, a son John Bellanger, Watertown, two daughters, Renee (Charles) Gilbo, Lowville, Cheryl Bellanger Watertown, two brothers, Earl D. (June) Mahon, Plattsburg, Arthur M. (Martha) Mahon, Watertown, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Two sisters June Corey and Carolyn Stanford died before her.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

