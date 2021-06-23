Bill would give tax credits to farmers that reduce carbon emissions

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - It’s always good practice to reduce our carbon footprint, but now state lawmakers are willing to offer tax credits to farmers who do.

New York lawmakers are hoping to reduce carbon emissions in the state.

Cleaning up what’s above actually starts down below.

“Soils naturally emit CO2 and other things as they go through the biological processes. But, some of the practices we use, like tillage, speed it up. So, if we can avoid those practices, we can emit less CO2,” said Kitty O’Neil, Cornell Cooperative Extension regional field crops & soil specialist.

Many farmers are already using methods that reduce carbon emissions. But, it’s costly. To incentivize more farms to shrink their carbon footprint, leaders are deliberating the Carbon Farming Act, a bill that will give farmers tax credits for reducing emissions.

“So, it kind of refers to little bits of farming rather than the whole farming strategy,” said O’Neil.

There are a number of ways farmers can earn these credits, like cutting back on plowing and fertilizing, using more fuel efficient farm equipment, and simply planting more trees and shrubs for cattle to graze on.

“Using a cover crop, reducing tillage, adding carbon additives to the soil,” said O’Neil.

Basically, don’t stir up the soil because that’s what releases carbon into the atmosphere. Keeping carbon in the ground also improves soil health, leading to larger yields.

“If we can get farmers to adopt it on the scale that’s likely, it’ll have a large impact. It’ll reduce soil erosion, clean up water supplies, and reduce greenhouse gases,” said O’Neil.

Once carbon farming takes off with tax credits, the next step would be carbon trading. If a big corporation emits a lot of pollutants into the atmosphere, it can contract farmers to double down on their emission reduction methods, essentially cancelling out the negative impact the company has had on the environment.

“I think investors would be involved in buying those credits,” said O’Neil.

But before any of that, the bill has to make it through the Assembly. It has already passed in state Senate.

North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones is on the agriculture committee, which is currently reviewing the bill.

“We’re doing it to encourage farmers to do this to help in their soil health and also help the environment. I do think this is smart business on their behalf and it can also encourage them to make the best practices for their land in their land use. So, I’m excited about it, I’m looking forward to it, I hope to get it past the finish line,” said Jones (D. - 115th Assembly District).

“There’s already a lot of farms using these practices; it’s just a matter of figuring out the financial aspects. And this will make that a lot easier,” said O’Neil.

