The Birdcage on the Big Screen
Sunday, June 27, Monday June 28 and Wednesday June 30
The 25th Anniversary of the blockbuster “The Birdcage”
In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand’s son announces that he’s getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman)...and they’re all getting together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values in time? It’ll take the performance of their lives!
Make The Birdcage part of your Pride Month celebration with this special anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.
Directed by Mike Nichols, written by Elaine May.
A Fathom Event at Salmon Run Mall Cinema, Watertown
Sunday, June 27 at 3 and 7pm
Monday, June 28 at 7pm
Wednesday, June 30 at 7pm
