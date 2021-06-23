Canton sees return of Catholic elementary education

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Catholic elementary education returns to Canton after a year off. The former St. Mary’s school will again echo with little feet.

St. Catherine of Siena Academy will welcome its first class this fall. Students are ready.

“It’s exciting to do,” said Sybil Sutton and John Conklin, students.

It’s in the same building as the former St. Mary’s Catholic School. That closed a year ago.

“We use to go here. … It was super nice. And we knew almost everybody here,” said Sutton and Conklin.

They expect more of the same. Plus something new. A curriculum heavy on the classics with extras like Latin. It’s billed as a “liberal arts education in the Catholic tradition.”

“When people see our methodology of education and our commitment to imparting beauty, truth and goodness to the children, it’s something that really resonates very deeply,” said Devon Sutton, St. Catherine of Siena Academy governing board member.

Fifteen children are signed up already for the fall in grades kindergarten to 4th grade. That will fill the school’s first classroom. They’re considering opening a second classroom.

The school’s new state charter was unveiled Wednesday. Canton schools superintendent Ronald Burke says he’s aware private schools can be seen as the competition.

“Or we can also look at it from the angle that these are all our children. … I’m here to support. Our school is here to support as well, the families that belong to our community,” he said.

The school is operating independently of St. Mary’s parish and the Diocese of Ogdensburg. It is funded by donations and tuition.

