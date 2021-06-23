The chain reaction of giving

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Knock over the first cereal box and 2,999 more will fall. There are 3,000 boxes lining the halls of Indian River High School to promote food and fun.

It takes a lot of direction.

“Who knew there was so much science and physics behind it,” said Kelly Tuttle, advisor, Sources of Strength.

But, you can tell by the determination on the students’ faces that they’re ready to go.

“My excitement is up. I’m like kind of freaking out that something’s going to go wrong,” said Londyn Murdock, Sources of Strength peer advisor.

The 3,000 boxes of cereal that line the floors at Indian River High School took took nearly 5 hours to set up for this moment.

It’s one of the largest cereal box domino chains; 2,000 boxes shy of a world record.

In the end, local food banks are the winners.

“I’m noticing right now they’re going to have some different choices, and that’s always awesome,” said Karleen Witham, director, Indian River Baptist Church Food Pantry.

The students are part of Sources of Strength, a club that teaches kids how to cope with stress and sadness.

“I’m really happy with how they’ve stepped up to do that,” said Tuttle.

Each cereal box that falls is a box going to a family in need.

And it’s teaching kids that it can be a lot of fun to start a chain reaction of giving.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.