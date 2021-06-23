Advertisement

Chilly with plenty of sun

By Beth Hall
Jun. 23, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today starts out chillier than Tuesday, but it will end up considerably warmer.

Early temperatures were in the 40s, compared with the upper 50s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s highs were in the low 60s under cloudy skies. Wednesday’s highs will reach around 70 under sunny skies.

It stays clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

It’s sunny again on Thursday. It becomes hot and humid with highs around 80.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be mostly cloudy with popup showers possible in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

It will be in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday, as well. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain each day.

