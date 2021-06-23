Ruggiero, Capone win top spots in Watertown City Council Race; Hickey & Horton to vie for unfinished term

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Incumbent Lisa Ruggiero and newcomer Michelle Capone won the top spots in the primary for the 4-year term for Watertown City Council.

Voters cast ballots for two candidates. However, the top four vote getters will go on to Election Day in November.

Coming in third and fourth were Cliff Olney and Ben Shoen respectively.

In the primary for the remaining two years of council member Jesse Roshia’s term, Patrick Hickey and Amy Horton are the top two vote-getters. They will go on to the November election.

Roshia resigned earlier this year after taking a job in Syracuse.

