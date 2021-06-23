Advertisement

Governor declares COVID emergency ‘over’

WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WWNY) - “The emergency is over,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The governor was speaking at in New York City during the first briefing since March 2020 that he didn’t use COVID-19 numbers to update New Yorkers on the state’s efforts to fight the disease.

“We are past the day-to-day monitoring of COVID,” he said. “We have reached a new plateau, a plateau that should give us confidence.”

The governor said the state is entering a new chapter, “and the new chapter that we’re writing is the post-COVID emergency period.”

“It’s not that we believe COVID is gone,” Cuomo said. “We still have to vaccinate people, especially young people, that is still a priority.”

The governor said officials are still watching COVID.

“It would be irresponsible and reckless to not be wary and vigilant about COVID,” particularly because of the new Delta variant that is quickly becoming the predominant strain.

The governor said that the state of emergency he declared last year is expiring Thursday.

“It will not be renewed,” he said. “It will punctuate the expiration of the emergency that we have been in.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens were stabbed Tuesday night at East Hills Apartment in Watertown.
Three teens stabbed in Watertown, suspect found by police
Ricky Jamison Jr. and Kyle Hanna
2 charged in connection with Friday drug raid
PFC Eduardo Flores
Fort Drum asks for help finding missing soldier
Fatal Car Crash
Grand jury indicts Jefferson County man in fatal crash
Police lights
Lawrence man charged with DWI following crash

Latest News

People in line to vote early in this year's primary.
Primary day ’21: three takeaways
Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Watertown Tuesday that left three teenagers...
Watertown stabbing suspect released
Morning Checkup: Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship
Morning Checkup: Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship
Watertown First Presbyterian Church
Watertown First Presbyterian Church offers more for market-goers