Governor declares COVID emergency ‘over’

NEW YORK (WWNY) - “The emergency is over,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The governor was speaking at in New York City during the first briefing since March 2020 that he didn’t use COVID-19 numbers to update New Yorkers on the state’s efforts to fight the disease.

“We are past the day-to-day monitoring of COVID,” he said. “We have reached a new plateau, a plateau that should give us confidence.”

The governor said the state is entering a new chapter, “and the new chapter that we’re writing is the post-COVID emergency period.”

“It’s not that we believe COVID is gone,” Cuomo said. “We still have to vaccinate people, especially young people, that is still a priority.”

The governor said officials are still watching COVID.

“It would be irresponsible and reckless to not be wary and vigilant about COVID,” particularly because of the new Delta variant that is quickly becoming the predominant strain.

The governor said that the state of emergency he declared last year is expiring Thursday.

“It will not be renewed,” he said. “It will punctuate the expiration of the emergency that we have been in.”

