Gray wins Republican primary for Jefferson County legislator

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County District 13 Legislator Scott Gray is the winner of the Republican primary.

Gray, who has been a legislator for 20 years and currently serves as the board chairman, received 156 votes.

Challenger T.J. Babcock, an operations manager for the H.P. Hood Plant in LaFargeville, got 117 votes.

Because Gray faces no Democratic opponent in November, he’s guaranteed to keep his seat.

7 News went to the polling station for District 13 to get the results.

