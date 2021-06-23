Joyce (Scee) Catalina, 92, of Watertown

Joyce (Scee) Catalina, 92, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly of Pillar Point, passed away with her family by her side following a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joyce (Scee) Catalina, 92, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly of Pillar Point, passed away with her family by her side following a brief illness.

Joyce was born November 19, 1928 in Clayton, NY to Percy E. and Anita (Nolan) Scee. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1945, and was affectionately known by the nickname, “Joy”. Following school, Joyce went to work for the New York Telephone company, where she was employed for 12 years. She later worked for the Watertown City School District from 1970 until her retirement in 1990.

Joyce married Anthony (Tony) Catalina on September 9, 1950 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart church in Watertown, NY. Together they raised four children. Joyce was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and a devoted wife. Joyce loved playing, and excelled at all kinds of games. She was a sharp card player and a formidable opponent in shuffle board and cornhole. She was always willing to learn a new game, and would eventually beat the person who taught her. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband Tony in 2014, as well as a sister Evelyn Weise and brother Percy E. Scee Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her four children Jan (Clarke) Oatman of Calcium, Sandra (Robert) O’Neil of Alabama, Teresa (Burt) Phillips of Baldwinsville and Mark Catalina of Watertown; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, a sister Jacqueline Dodge of Michigan, a brother Terry Scee of Watertown and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the dedicated and compassionate nurses, doctors and hospital staff who cared for Joyce at Samaritan Hospital. The family would also like to thank the staff and residents at Ives Hill Retirement Community for making Joyce feel welcomed and loved during the brief time she lived there.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. There will be no calling hours. For those who want to honor Joyce’s memory, donations can be made to Hospice Foundation of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601

