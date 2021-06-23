Advertisement

Marie R. Reed, 86, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Marie R. Reed, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her home in the care of her...
Mrs. Marie R. Reed, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her home in the care of her children on June 22, 2021.(Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Marie R. Reed, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her home in the care of her children on June 22, 2021. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on June 25, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1pm. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Lee Sweeney celebrant at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Norwood, NY. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Knapp Station Community Church. Thoughts, prayers and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Marie is survived by her daughters Wendy (Sam) Almester of Arizona, Betty (Tim) O’Brien of Potsdam, Peggy Smith of Potsdam and Amy Sharlow of Canton; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Guy Reed Jr., her mother, stepfather and a son in law Malcolm Smith Sr.. Marie R. Reed was born on December 31, 1934 in Norwood, NY daughter of Grace and stepfather Freeman Webster. She attended Norwood Norfolk Central Schools. On September 26, 1964 she was married to Guy E. Reed Jr. He passed away on July 24, 2005. She worked at the Norwood Bakery, the Fishman Store and was a bus driver for Norwood Norfolk Central School for several years. She loved spending time with her family, going to garage sales, playing shuffleboard and doing puzzles.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Fort Drum is home to the top aviation battalion in the U.S. Army.
10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Task Force Dragon earns best overall Army aviation battalion award
St. Catherine of Siena Academy will welcome its first class this fall.
Canton sees return of Catholic elementary education
Cereal box domino chain
The chain reaction of giving
Pete Bishop, 70, of Taylor Road, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, June 21, 2021...
Pete Bishop, 70, of Massena

Obituaries

Joyce (Scee) Catalina, 92, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly of Pillar Point, passed...
Joyce (Scee) Catalina, 92, of Watertown
Candles
Memorial Mass for Elizabeth “Betty” D’Arienzo
A Graveside Service for Jean M. Ford, 92, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Tupper Lake will be...
Jean M. Ford, 92, of Ogdensburg
WWNY
Application process explained for Watertown’s Small Business Relief Program
Candles
Betty M. Bellanger, 92, of Watertown
Sabrina C. Green, 55, of Buell Road, passed away peacefully June 13, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Sabrina C. Green, 55, of Fort Covington