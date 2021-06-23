Marie R. Reed, 86, of Potsdam

Mrs. Marie R. Reed, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her home in the care of her children on June 22, 2021. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Marie R. Reed, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her home in the care of her children on June 22, 2021. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on June 25, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1pm. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Lee Sweeney celebrant at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Norwood, NY. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Knapp Station Community Church. Thoughts, prayers and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Marie is survived by her daughters Wendy (Sam) Almester of Arizona, Betty (Tim) O’Brien of Potsdam, Peggy Smith of Potsdam and Amy Sharlow of Canton; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Guy Reed Jr., her mother, stepfather and a son in law Malcolm Smith Sr.. Marie R. Reed was born on December 31, 1934 in Norwood, NY daughter of Grace and stepfather Freeman Webster. She attended Norwood Norfolk Central Schools. On September 26, 1964 she was married to Guy E. Reed Jr. He passed away on July 24, 2005. She worked at the Norwood Bakery, the Fishman Store and was a bus driver for Norwood Norfolk Central School for several years. She loved spending time with her family, going to garage sales, playing shuffleboard and doing puzzles.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.