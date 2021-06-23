Advertisement

Memorial Mass for Elizabeth “Betty” D’Arienzo

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Mass for Elizabeth “Betty” D’Arienzo will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.  Friends and family may be received on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Betty passed away on December 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

