MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Mass for Elizabeth “Betty” D’Arienzo will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family may be received on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Betty passed away on December 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

