Missing Fort Drum soldier’s girlfriend also disappears, worried families speak out

SAN BERNADINO, California (WWNY) - It started out as a missing Fort Drum soldier, but has now expanded to the soldier and a girl he may be with. 7 News has learned her family didn’t approve of their relationship.

We spoke with the families of 17 year old Amanda Palma and 19 year old Private First Class Eduardo Flores. Both haven’t been seen in a week. Their families are concerned and want them to come home.

“He is suicidal. My sister suffers from depression as well. So we’re afraid that because they know they’re in trouble, they’re going to do something dumb,” said Daisy Amezcua, Amanda’s sister.

On June 17, Amezcua says her sister told family members she was going to shower. That’s the last time they saw her.

“My sister goes to the restroom to tell her to get out. The restroom door is open, the shower’s on, but Amanda’s not there,” said Amezcua.

Amanda’s mother, Angelica Jauregui, says from footage they’ve obtained, it appears Amanda made a quick exit from their San Bernadino home.

“She has a backpack. Must’ve been just quick grab and go. But no shoes,” said Jauregui.

Amanda’s loved ones believe she was headed to Los Angeles, a little more than 60 miles away.

That’s where Private First Class Flores was.

His mom, Edna, had dropped him off at the airport to head back to Fort Drum.

“I had no reason to believe that he wasn’t going to get on the airplane,” she said.

Edna says she received a message from her son after Amanda Palma went missing.

“He said, ‘I love you, I’m sorry, I’m scared. I don’t know what to do,’” she said.

And she says he stopped communicating after that. According to Edna, her son’s last known location is in the LA area.

Both families just want their kids to come home.

“I know in my heart, I know that they’re alive. But my mind, I’m thinking where are they, are they eating, are they okay, are they alive,” said Edna.

“I fear for her life, I really do. I need her home back. I need her to be home,” said Jauregui.

Jauregui says she filed a missing person’s report with the San Bernadino Police Department.

Fort Drum is asking anyone with information, or who may have seen Flores, to call 315-774-TIPS.

